Sep 22, 2024, 10:45 AM

New Muslim statelet to be formed in Europe

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama says he wants to create a statelet.

Albania is planning to create its own Vatican City. This one, however, will be a Muslim one.

The New York Times reported that Albania's prime minister, Edi Rama, will announce plans for a sovereign microstate within its capital, Tirana, that will follow the practices of the Bektashi Order.

If all goes to plan, the so-called "Sovereign State of the Bektashi Order" will become the world's smallest state, just a quarter of the size of Vatican City. The 10-hectare patch of land will have its own administration, passports and borders.

Contrary to Islamic values, the new state would allow alcohol, permit women to wear what they want and impose no lifestyle rules.

