Lebanon FM urges UN to halt Israeli aggression

Bou Habib called for a clear condemnation of the “Israeli terrorist attacks,” urging the Council members to stand on the right side of history and defend justice and peace.”

“Either this Council compels the Israeli occupation to cease its aggression, implement Resolutions 1701 and 2735, halt its war on all fronts, and ensure the return of the displaced to their homes, or we will become mere witnesses to the impending explosion,” Bou Habib highlighted, according to Al Manar.

Lebanese Caretaker FM concluded by saying, “I raise my cry from this platform for the third time as we are in the midst of this conflict: Give peace a chance, give peace a chance before it’s too late.”

