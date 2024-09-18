1 killed, several injured in shooting in Moscow office

"A Wildberries office security guard was killed in today's shooting," the state RIA news agency reported, citing a source in the company, according to AFP. It later said a second person injured in the attack had died, citing a company source.

The company reported that a group led by Vladislav Bakalchuk, the ex-husband of Wildberries founder Tatiana Bakalchuk, attempted to forcibly enter the building, the Moscow Times reported.

Law enforcement authorities said they were investigating the incident, which resulted in two police officers being injured and 30 individuals being arrested, according to Interfax news agency. The state-run TASS news agency, citing police, said a security guard was killed.

MNA