17 people killed in 2 mass shootings in S Africa

A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement. The victims were 15 women and two men, she said. One other person was in critical condition in the hospital, AP reported.

That person was among four women, a man, and a 2-month-old baby who survived one of the shootings. Authorities didn't immediately give any details on the age or gender of the person in critical condition or the medical conditions of the other survivors.

The shootings took place Friday night in the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa.

SD/