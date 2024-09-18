Kamala Harris makes hypocritical remarks on Middle East

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, whose country is the biggest supporter of the Israel regime in the massacre of Palestinians, made hypocritical remarks calling for an end to the Israel-Gaza war and said that Israel must not reoccupy the Palestinian enclave once the nearly year-old conflict comes to an end.

Speaking in Philadelphia to the National Association of Black Journalists, "she called for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Hamas, a two-state solution and Middle East stability in a way that does not empower Iran."

The remarks come as Israel’s carnage of Palestinians has been enabled by the United States. Bombs and every weapon imaginable have been rushed to Israel’s war machine.

"We've made ourselves very clear this deal needs to get done in the best interest of everyone in the region," Harris, the US vice president, said in response to questions asked by three journalists.

The Israeli regime launched the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 in response to a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s resistance groups. The brutal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of at least 41,252 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 95,497 others.

Hezbollah has been staging hundreds of strikes both in support of the war-hit Gazans and in retaliation for intensified Israeli attacks that have been targeting the Lebanese soil since the launch of the war on the Palestinian territory

