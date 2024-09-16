Hamas leader will send message to whole world soon

Osama Hamdan, former senior representative of Hamas in Lebanon and Tehran, announced that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will soon give a direct message to the Palestinian nation and the whole world.

Israel’s internal spy agency, Shin Bet, better known by the acronyms Shabak has formed a special unit to assassinate Yahya Sinwar, the new political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Zionist media reports say.

On Sunday, Channel 12 of the Zionist regime's TV revealed the vicious anti-Hamas plot hatched by Shin Bet.

According to this report, the Israeli spy agency came up with a squad to monitor the movements of Sinwar and the team is active round the clock to target him right from the launch of the Gaza war.

This report also revealed that the espionage apparatus of the Zionist regime has considered huge sums of money for the pursuit of Sinwar, who Tel Aviv sees as the mastermind of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

Sinwar, who spent much of his life in Israeli jails, was chosen the successor of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated by the Zionist regime in Tehran on July 31.

Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inaugural of the country’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian a day earlier.

Earlier on August 14, the American source reported that Yahya al-Sinwar, the head of the political office of Hamas sent a message to the Arab mediators about talks to reach a cease-fire in Gaza.

According to the report, Sinwar stressed in the message that if the Israeli regime is serious about the ceasefire talks in Gaza and wants Hamas to participate in the talks, it should first stop its military attack on Gaza.

MNA/85597777