VIDEO: Mazandaran's Dalkhani Jungle in snow

Dalkhani jungle is located in Ramsar city. If you like green natures, we offer you not to miss Dalkhani Jungle when you traveled to Ramsar and Mazandaran province.

The Dalkhani Jungle is 23 kilometers away from road and Jennat - Rudbar road.

The Dalekhani Jungle, also referred to as the Paradise Corridor, in various articles and books, has a hill road that you will find yourself in a cloud of clouds and vast volumes of greenery and vegetation, The climate in this area is always heavenly and cool, the trees have created cool shadows, the fog is everywhere, and they have dreamy landscapes. If you love jungle fruits, be sure to roam around.

Ramsar is the bride of the northern cities of Iran. clean air, and being near the sea and Alborz mountain, make this place to one of the best tourist destinations in Iran, Dalkhnai jungle is the most beautiful jungle's road in Iran and it`s suitable for people who are interested in virgin natures.