Yi hopes talks with Sullivan can 'remove obstacles' to ties

Acknowledging the rocky relationship over the past few years, Wang said he hopes the new round of China-US dialogue could promote bilateral relations following the "San Francisco vision," and "overcome distractions, remove obstacles," and let it develop in a "stable, healthy and sustainable" manner.

According to Chinese CGTN, Sullivan's three-day trip to the Chinese capital marks his fifth meeting with Wang. They last met in January in Bangkok, Thailand, two months after Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden held talks in San Francisco. The two heads of state engaged in "candid" exchanges, while also charting the course for China-U.S. relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, stressed that the major mission for talks this time is to carry on the spirit reached by the two presidents in San Francisco.

He also made sure the overall course for developing relationship with U.S.: "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation."

Sullivan agreed that the two major economies should collaborate in areas that benefit both sides and avoid "competition" into "conflict."

The US official echoed the thought, saying he looked forward to putting forth the consensus reached by the two presidents.

