Saudi FM terms Israel's aid blockade in Gaza 'war crime'

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the importance of reviewing the entire international security system while speaking at the Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo on Tuesday.

Bin Farhan stated that the delay in finalizing a ceasefire in Gaza is evidence of the international security system's failure, adding that the sole demand is to compel the Israeli regime to uphold international law.

Pointing to the fact that the recognition of Palestine by some states is a clear sign to say, “No, it is enough to refuse to implement international law,” the foreign minister argued that impossible things are not pursued and that only the implementation of international law is asked.

According to the latest figures announced by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 41,020 Palestinian civilians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, and 94,925 people have been injured in the genocidal war on Gaza.

