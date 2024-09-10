  1. Politics
Saudi Arabia reopens embassy in Syria after 13 years

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Syria officially started its activities in Damascus after 13 years on Tuesday morning.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Syria stated that the embassy will not give up any efforts to develop bilateral relations between Riyadh and Damascus.

The reopening of the Saudi embassy is an important moment in the history of relations between the two brotherly countries, he added.

A Syrian deputy foreign minister also emphasized that the resumption of activities of the Saudi Embassy in Damascus will lead to the expansion of relations between the two countries. 

