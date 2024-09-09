The Russian military has also destroyed over 1,000 units of Ukrainian military hardware, including 89 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 635 armored combat vehicles, 371 cars, 85 artillery pieces, and 24 multiple rocket launchers, seven of which were US-made HIMARS systems, the ministry claimed in its latest daily update, according to Russia Today.

In the course of the last 24 hours alone, Ukraine has lost up to 240 servicemen and 13 units of hardware, the ministry estimated.

During the past day, Russian ground forces, supported by artillery and aviation, have repelled three Ukrainian attacks near the settlements of Mikhailovka, Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Desyatoye Octyabrya, the statement read.

Kiev’s troops also tried to advance towards the villages of Malaya Loknya, Korenevo, Kremyanoye and Martynovka, but were pushed back, it added.

