Zionist regime launches large-scale attack on Khan Yunis

The local sources announced the Israeli regime launched widespread attacks on regions in the Gaza Strip.
The Zionist military targeted the North-West Al Nuseirat camp in the center of Gaza Strip.
In addition, the Zionist regime's fighter jets bombarded a residential tower in the town of Hamad in west Khan Yunis province in south of Gaza Strip.
The occupying regime of Israel also destroyed a residential block in the town of Al Qarara in northeast Khan Yunis.
The southeastern areas of Gaza city were also heavily shelled by the Zionist regime's artillery unit.
MA/6198469
