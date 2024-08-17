  1. World
Aug 17, 2024, 5:29 PM

Zionist regime launches large-scale attack on Khan Yunis

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The Zionist regime carried out heavy attacks on some areas of Gaza Strip.

The local sources announced the Israeli regime launched widespread attacks on regions in the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist military targeted the North-West Al Nuseirat camp in the center of Gaza Strip.

In addition, the Zionist regime's fighter jets bombarded a residential tower in the town of Hamad in west Khan Yunis province in south of Gaza Strip.

The occupying regime of Israel also destroyed a residential block in the town of Al Qarara in northeast Khan Yunis.

The southeastern areas of Gaza city were also heavily shelled by the Zionist regime's artillery unit.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

