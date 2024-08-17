Zionist regime launches large-scale attack on Khan Yunis

The local sources announced the Israeli regime launched widespread attacks on regions in the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist military targeted the North-West Al Nuseirat camp in the center of Gaza Strip.

In addition, the Zionist regime's fighter jets bombarded a residential tower in the town of Hamad in west Khan Yunis province in south of Gaza Strip.

The occupying regime of Israel also destroyed a residential block in the town of Al Qarara in northeast Khan Yunis.

The southeastern areas of Gaza city were also heavily shelled by the Zionist regime's artillery unit.

