Putin sends meaningful message to North Korean leader

Russia and North Korea, whose bilateral relations are currently at a high level, will keep strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership, which is in line with the course on ensuring security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, TASS reported.

"The relations between our countries, based on fine traditions of friendship and goo-neighborliness, are at a high level - this was fully confirmed by our recent constructive and substantial negotiations in Pyongyang," Putin said in his congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of founding of the republic, according to KCNA.

"I am certain that, with joint efforts, we will continue to gradually strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea," Putin noted. "This, undoubtedly, meets the core interests of our peoples and is in line with the course on ensuring security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeastern Asian region in general," he added.

MNA/PR