Iranians mourn amrtyrdom anniv. of Imam Reza (AS)

During the week, a crowd of pilgrims embarked on a journey on foot to arrive at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

Ali ibn Musa al-Rida, also known as Imam Reza, was a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the eighth Imam in Twelver Shia Islam.

The Imam was born on Thursday or Friday, Zul-Qa'dah 11 in the year 148 AH in Medina, located in today's Saudi Arabia.

He was the son of Imam Musa al-Kazem, while his mother was the pious lady, Hazrat Najma.

The eighth Imam has several titles. Among the most famous of these titles are Reza, Alem Al-Muhammad, Gharib Al-Ghoarba, Shams Al-Shomous, and Moin Al-Zoafa.

His grand era of Imamat started in 183 A.H. when he was thirty-five and held the divine position for nearly 20 years.

The three Abbasid caliphs were his contemporaries: Haroon al-Rashid for the first 10 years, Amin for another five years, and finally Ma’mun for the last five years.

Hazrat Reza's Imamate lasted 20 years, of which 17 years were spent in Medina and the last three years in Iran's Khorasan.

Status of Imam Reza (AS) among Iranians

Imam Reza (AS) holds a special position among Iranians since he spent his last years in Iran.

Iranians attach importance to the status of Imam Reza on all special occasions and in their everyday life.

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims visit the Imam Reza (AS) shrine in Mashhad to pay homage to him.

The holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the holy city of Mashhad is one of the most extensively visited pilgrimage centers in the world and annually more than 20 million pilgrims and lovers of Holy Ahlul Bayt (AS) from all parts of the world visit the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

On the eve of the 8th Shia Imam’s martyrdom anniversary, a traditional ritual dubbed "Khutbe Khani" is usually staged at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad.

Religious officials, servants of the shrine, and different groups of people participate in the ritual.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour