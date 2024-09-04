Mourning ceremony of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS)

MASHHAD, Sep. 04 (MNA) – On the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (PBHU), the streets leading to the holy shrine welcoming groups of mourners and lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) from different parts of the country.

The holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad, the capital of Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province, has become a gathering place for both Iranian and international pilgrims as they commemorate the final days of the month of Safar and the martyrdom anniversary of the Eighth Shia Imam.