4 September 2024 - 11:57

By: Mahdiyeh Ghafourian

Mourning ceremony of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS)

MASHHAD, Sep. 04 (MNA) – On the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (PBHU), the streets leading to the holy shrine welcoming groups of mourners and lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) from different parts of the country.

The holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad, the capital of Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province, has become a gathering place for both Iranian and international pilgrims as they commemorate the final days of the month of Safar and the martyrdom anniversary of the Eighth Shia Imam.

