Pzeshkian stresses need for people-centered economic reforms

Speaking in a meeting with the business people in Khorasan Razavi in Mashhad in northwest Iran, where he arrived on Tuesday for his first provincial visits across Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that in carrying out the reforms in the economic field, the government has to make sure that low-income families and under-developed areas are not affected in a way that they get poorer and poorer.

"Naturally, we have to have surgeries in many economic sectors to be able to get the country out of this situation," he said, adding that his administration needs cooperation of the Parliament to put in practice the "economic surgeries."

Pezeshkian said that ordinary people's satisfaction with the government's policies matters a lot to him.

He stressed the need for expanding economic and trade relations with other countries, particularly neighboring countries, as a solution to overcome the economic difficulties inside the country.

