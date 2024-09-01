Saudi Arabia executes citizen for ‘high treason’: MoI

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that the death sentence of "Abdullah bin Ali bin Sharai al-Shehri" has been executed for the crime of "criminal acts" at the level of "treason against the country".

The Saudi Ministry of Interior also said that Abdullah al-Shehri was involved in "terrorist operations" with the aim of "disrupting the security and stability of society."

The local news in Saudi Arabia have not specifically talked about acts by Ali bin Abdullah. The Ministry of Interior announced a similar execution about a week ago.

The ministry said last week announced that "Zahir bin Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Shehri", one of the citizens of the country, was executed for the crime of treason and carrying out terrorist operations.

MA/FNA1725181915083125900