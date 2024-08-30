Harris one percentage point ahead of Trump

An opinion poll by The Wall Street Journal shows that 48% of respondents are ready to support Harris, while 47% will vote for Trump.

The survey was conducted between August 24 and 28, among 1,500 responders in the United States. The margin of error is estimated at 2.5 percentage points.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by incumbent President Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in his June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to pull out grew louder among Democrats.

On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the country’s top office. She formally accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

SD/PR