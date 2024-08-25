  1. World
Aug 25, 2024, 1:47 PM

Hezbollah drone hits Israeli warship, leaves casualties

Hezbollah drone hits Israeli warship, leaves casualties

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The local media in the Zionist regime announced that the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement targeted an Israeli warship in the occupied territories on Sunday morning.

These media stated that the Zionist warship “Dafora” was targeted by Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance forces.

The Israeli local media admitted that a Zionist soldier was killed and several others were injured in the Lebanese Hezbollah attack on the ship.

Earlier, the Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement announced in a statement that the first stage of the revenge operation in response to the assassination of martyr "Fuad Shukr" by the Zionist regime has been accomplished with complete success.

Over 300 rockets and drones were fired toward occupied Palestinian territories from south of Lebanon on Sunday morning, Zionist media reported.

News sources reported that the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv was closed and all incoming and outgoing flights from the occupied territories were halted.

The Zionist media reported that dozens of rockets fired from southern Lebanon hit the occupied territories.

