Aug 23, 2024, 2:27 PM

Senior cleric:

High participation in Arbaeen procession unprecedented

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The provisional Leader of Tehran Friday Prayers says that says that the participation of millions of people in the Arbaeen procession is unprecedented in the history.

Tehran's interim Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi made the remarks while speaking at the sermons of Friday prayers.

"It is not us who are going to Karbala, it is Imam Hussein who is taking us to Karbala. Even if we didn't go, our hearts are there."

He also thanked the Iraqi people and security forces for hosting the Arbaeen pilgrims and ensuring their safety.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sedighi hailed the process of electing the new president of Iran after the martyrdom of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

He wished the new Iranian government success on its mission to serve the Iranian nation.

