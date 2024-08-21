Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades senior cmdr. martyred in Lebanon

Hezbollah's Al-Manar news service reported that an Israeli drone struck a car in Saida.

According to Al Jazeera, the person that was killed in the attack on the vehicle in Saida was named by Lebanese media as Khalil al-Maqdar, a Palestinian connected to the Fatah movement.

Senior Fatah member Fathi Abu al-Aradat told the AFP news agency that Maqdar was an official with the group.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group in the occupied West Bank with ties to Fatah, also described Maqdar as one of its leaders.

Maqdar’s brother, Munir al-Maqdah, who is a brigadier-general in the group, was quoted in Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen media as saying “the path to victory or martyrdom, and assassinations only make us stronger”.

