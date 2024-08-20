Arbaeen flights done from 27 Iranian airports to Iraq: CEO

Reza Nakhjavani said that 27 airlines received flight licenses to conduct flights during Arbaeen rituals and now Arbaeen flights are being carried out from 17 airports affiliated to the Iranian Airports Company.

Speaking in a news conference, he touched upon the performance of the Iranian Airports Company regarding Arbaeen trips and emphasized that 27 airline companies got the flight licenses during the Arabeen ceremonies.

He further noted that airports in Ilam, Kermanshah, Abadan and Ahvaz play a key role during Arbaeen ceremony, adding that pilgrims can also travel to Iraq via land from different border crossings.

Nakhjavani went on to say that 19 domestic and foreign airline companies conduct Arbaeen flights, 17 domestic airlines and 2 foreign airline companies namely “Al-Iraqiya” and “Fly Baghdad” received license to conduct Arbaeen flights.

Mashhad Airport has the largest volume of domestic and international flights to the shrine city of Najaf, he added.

MA/6201520