Tehran to host trilateral meeting to increase flight capacity

Speaking to reporters in a news conference, Chief Executive of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company Reza Nakhjavani stated that a trilateral meeting will be held in future to agree on air traffic exchange points and increase the capacity to receive flights from the three cities.

He, who is the deputy minister of roads and urban development, pointed out that the Northern Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman will be air controlled by these three countries.

Nakhjavani reemphasized that the Air Traffic Management (ATM) of the northern Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman is being monitored by Iran’s Tehran, Pakistan’s Karachi, and Oman’s Muscat.

Meetings are also being held with Baghdad air traffic management to help them regulate the flow of Arbaeen air traffic to the Iraqi airports, he added.

