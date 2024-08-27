Palestinians in Gaza lost absolutely everything: UNRWA

In a post on X, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on Monday that repeated evacuation orders by the Israeli regime forces had only fueled mass suffering for Palestinian families.

"Families across the Gaza Strip continue to be forced to flee, forced to leave their homes and belongings behind. All they can now do is try to stay alive," the UN agency said, reiterating its call for an immediate ceasefire.

UNRWA earlier said nine out of every 10 people across Gaza had been “forcibly displaced” during the Israeli onslaught on the besieged region.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recently warned that Israel’s frequent evacuation orders have led to waves of displacement, overcrowding, insecurity, and collapsing infrastructure.

OCHA has said 90 percent of Gazans had been displaced over the past months.

Humanitarian organizations say no safe place has been left for Palestinians in Gaza as Israel continues to widen its savage military campaign across the besieged territory.

AMK/PressTV