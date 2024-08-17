  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 17, 2024, 7:01 PM

34 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attack in Gaza

34 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attack in Gaza

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The local media in Palestine reported that 34 Palestinians were martyred in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the past hours on Saturday.

The hospital sources reported the martyrdom of a number of Palestinians as a result of the Zionist regime's airstrikes on Gaza.

As many as 34 Palestinian people were martyred in Zionist regime's attack on different regions in Gaza since this morning.

In addition, the fighter jets of the Zionist regime once again bombarded the residential towers of Hamad in northwest Khan Yunis.

Two Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli airstrikes.

Earlier, the Zionist regime's fighter jets heavily bombarded Khan Yunis.

MA/6198702

News ID 219667
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News