34 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attack in Gaza

The hospital sources reported the martyrdom of a number of Palestinians as a result of the Zionist regime's airstrikes on Gaza.

As many as 34 Palestinian people were martyred in Zionist regime's attack on different regions in Gaza since this morning.

In addition, the fighter jets of the Zionist regime once again bombarded the residential towers of Hamad in northwest Khan Yunis.

Two Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli airstrikes.

Earlier, the Zionist regime's fighter jets heavily bombarded Khan Yunis.

