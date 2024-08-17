Iran attends Caspian Media Forum in Astrakhan

The representatives from the coastal countries of the Caspian Sea, as well as representatives from the countries of Moldova and Uzbekistan, have participated in this one-day summit.

Igor Babushkin Governor of Astrakhan Oblast, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia, and the Iranian envoy to Russia Kazem Jalali will deliver a speech in this summit.

The IX Caspian Media Forum will bring together statesmen, journalists and experts from different countries

Its main theme is "The Dialogue of Cultures as the Basis for the Caspian Development".

"The participants will share working tools and mechanisms to improve the quality and promote the dialogue of cultures. I am sure that today's platform will become a good place for media interaction and a point of unity for the peoples of the Caspian Sea," said Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan region.

The media forum will be attended by about 120 foreign guests, including government officials, representatives of regions, expert community and mass media. Participants are expected from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and other countries.

One of the most numerous delegations will be from the Islamic Republic of Iran. It includes Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kazan Davoud Mirzakhani, Head of the General Directorate of Information of the Ministry of Culture of Iran Abbas Mohammadian, as well as TV BRICS International Media Network’s partner IRNA News Agency represented by Hossein Abolghasemi, Editor-in-Chief of International Information, and Zaman Rezakhani, Director for International Relations.

MNA/IRN85570330