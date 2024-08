Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced the agreement in a post on X. Instagram was blocked for a little over a week; users in the country abruptly lost access on August 2, but no official explanation for the decision was provided at the time.

"Following our negotiations with representatives of Instagram, we will unblock access starting from 9:30 pm (1830 GMT) after they agreed to respond to our demands," Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on X, NDTV reported.

