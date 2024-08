He defeated Azerbaijan’s Sabah Shariati 4-0 in the 130kg bronze-medal match.

Shariati, bronze medalist of the 2016 Olympic Games, bade farewell after the match.

Cuban Mijaín López beat Yasmani Acosta of Chile 6-0 to win his fifth gold medal in Olympics.

Iran’s Saravi will also face Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan in the final match of the 97kg on Wednesday.