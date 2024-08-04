US Central Command Cmdr. enters Middle East region: source

The Zionist news site "Walla" wrote in a short news this Sunday morning that Michael Kurila, commander of US Central Command has entered the West Asian region to create an international coalition to counter Iran's retaliatory operations against the Zionist regime.

Earlier, the Zionist Radio and Television Organization reported that the regime is on high alert amid fears of any retaliation by Iran.

The Zionist Radio and Television Organization also claimed assessments indicate that Iran will target military facilities in the middle of Israel in its possible attack.

