Assassination won’t deter resistance from confronting Israel

The Palestinian resistance movement made the remarks in a statement on Wednesday, a day after the attack targeted the building accommodating the commander Fuad Shukr in the Lebanese capital Beirut, killing him alongside several others.

The group extended its “deepest condolences and sympathies” to the Lebanese resistance over Shukr’s martyrdom.

It described the victim as a “great Jihadi leader,” who “had an important role in building and strengthening the resistance front against the Zionist occupation.”

Shukr, Hamas added, was also a decisive figure in “supporting our people and resistance during the al-Aqsa Storm battle.”

Al-Aqsa Storm was a uniquely daring retaliatory operation that the Gaza Strip’s resistance groups, including Hamas, launched against the occupied territories on October 7 last year.

The Israeli regime responded with a genocidal war, prompting Hezbollah to begin staging numerous operations against the occupied territories in support of the Gazan people and their resistance.

The Hamas’ statement described the Israeli attack that claimed Shukr’s life as “a treacherous assassination” that had taken place in violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and security.

It, however, asserted that the atrocity “will not succeed in deterring the forces of resistance from continuing to provide support and assistance to the oppressed Palestinian people in their struggle for liberation and to expel the occupation from the land of Palestine,” including the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

MNA/Press TV