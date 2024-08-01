Iran to use legitimate right to punish Zionist regime

During a telephone talk with Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Thursday, Ali Bagheri Kani emphasized that Tehran has reserved the right to take any necessary measures to counter the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime.

Iran’s acting foreign minister and his Omani counterpart discussed lots of issues ranging from bilateral ties to the latest developments in the region related to the Israeli assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and the regime’s violation of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Appreciating the participation of Omani delegation in the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Iran, Bagheri Kani stressed that the Zionist regime has crossed all the red lines and carried out a clear state terrorism in martyring Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, and violated the territorial integrity and national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s top diplomat called for the special meeting of the United Nations Security Council and an emergency meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to investigate into the crimes committed by the Zionist regime and gross violation of the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Omani foreign minister, for his part, condemned Israeli assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and aggression of the regime against the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized that Ismail Haniyeh stood against aggression and occupation of the Zionist regime in the region and made many efforts to stop the Zionist genocide in Gaza.

Zionist regime must end the occupation and the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be punished, Hamad Al Busaidi added.

