Aug 1, 2024, 9:13 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian congratulates Switzerland on National Day

TEHRAN, Aug. 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated his Swiss counterpart on the country's National Day and expressed hope for the expansion of relations between the two countries in different fields.

In a message to the President of Confederation of Swiss Viola Amherd, President Pezeshkian felicitated the National Day to her and people of this country.

Pezeshkian termed the friendly and historical relations between the two countries, which are over a hundred years old, as a valuable opportunity to draw new horizons of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Swiss Confederation based on mutual interests and respect.

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will expand more and more in various bilateral, regional and international fields based on mutual interests and within the framework of the designed roadmap.

