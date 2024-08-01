Reactions of Iran officials to Haniyeh assassination

The following is the interview of Mehr News Agency with some officials on the sidelines of the funeral ceremony.

The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian the Resistance: Resistance will definitely take revenge and the Islamic Republic of Iran will surely have a serious presence in this field.

Gholam-Ali Haddad Adel, President of Iranian Academy of Persian Language and Literature: Certainly, the intention of the Zionists will not be realized and the freedom of Palestine will be realized.

Spokesman for Iran’s Constitutional Council Hadi Tahan Nazif: God willing, the answer to this cowardly act will be given at the right time and it will be a lesson for the enemies of this nation.

Director-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Peyman Jebelli: The Zionist regime will pay for this crime sooner or later.

Tehran's Mayor Alireza Zakani: The Zionist regime will surely receive a stronger slap than the Trure Promise operation, and this meaningful martyrdom on the soil of the Islamic Republic will provide the beginning of a new stage in the destruction of Israel and the acceleration of its decline by God's grace.

The spokesman for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee: Our response to the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh will be regrettable and painful.

Head of Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs: When the leader of Hamas is martyred, one of the main heads of the Israeli regime must be removed.

