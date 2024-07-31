Tehraners hold a protest rally over Haniyeh assassination

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – People in Tehran held a protest rally in condemnation of the Israeli cowardly assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh.

Similar rallies were held in other Iranian cities for the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh and showed their continued support for the Palestinian nation.

Haniyeh was martyred early morning on Wednesday after years of spearheading the fight against the Zionist regime.