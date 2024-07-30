  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 30, 2024, 6:23 PM

Hezbollah fires a barrage of Katyusha in Beit Hillel barracks

Hezbollah fires a barrage of Katyusha in Beit Hillel barracks

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement in a new statement announced that it had fired a barrage of Katyusha missiles at command headquarters of Al-Sahl battalion in Beit Hillel barracks on Tuesday.

“In line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and helping its brave resistance, and in response to the Zionist regime's attack on the town of Jabshit which led to a number of injuries, the combatants of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance fired Al-Sahl Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks with Katyusha rockets,” the Hezbollah Information Department announced.

With the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement has carried out daily operations against the malicious objectives of the Zionist regime inside the occupied lands and territories.

MNA

News ID 218662
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News