Hezbollah fires a barrage of Katyusha in Beit Hillel barracks

“In line with supporting the steadfast Palestinian nation in Gaza and helping its brave resistance, and in response to the Zionist regime's attack on the town of Jabshit which led to a number of injuries, the combatants of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance fired Al-Sahl Battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks with Katyusha rockets,” the Hezbollah Information Department announced.

With the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement has carried out daily operations against the malicious objectives of the Zionist regime inside the occupied lands and territories.

MNA