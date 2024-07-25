Iran slams US ridiculous claims on human rights

In a post on X social media platform on Thursday, Kan'ani slammed the US hosting of the criminal Israeli prime minister after 9 months of genocide and infanticide in the Gaza Strip.

The US hosting of Benjamin Netanyahu reveals the truth behind decades of deceptive efforts of Western civilization to show an innocent and humane face to the world are falling apart, and the violent face of American politics is exposed to the whole world, Kan'ani said.

The senior Iranian diplomat criticized the American Congressmen for welcoming Netanyahu while the most basic rights of the people of Palestine, including the right to life, security, access to water, food, medicine, and treatment, are being violated in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in the most horrible way before the eyes of the world and Palestinian children are slaughtered every day by the Tel Aviv butcher regime.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

