Tehran voices readiness to continue talks with Washington

"Regarding the issue of nuclear negotiations, what is certain is that Iran adhered to the agreement from the beginning and implemented all its obligations, and 15 reports of the Agency confirmed that we implemented our obligations," Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs said, reffering to the indirect JCPOA revival talks between Iran and the US in Oman.

Trump withdrew from the JCPOA illegally and returned the sanctions, Najafi said, adding that Iran never left the negotiating table.

"We are ready to continue negotiations," he added.

In the previous government, the negotiations were reaching a conclusion, however; the west-backed riots disrupted this process, he said adding that when situation calmed down the negotiations aimed at restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal continued in Oman.

These negotiations have continued indirectly until today, he added.

MNA/