Eilat of Israel paralyzed by Yemeni attacks: Israeli source

The senior officials of the port says the port is ready to lay off 50% of the employees and this process will start from this week, according to Israel sources.

Earlier on July 16, the Israeli port of Eilat officially declared bankruptcy because of a sharp decline in commercial activities and revenues due to the naval blockade imposed by Yemeni Ansarullah on Israeli-linked cargo ships since last November, a senior official has confirmed.

“It must be acknowledged that the port is in a state of bankruptcy,” explained the CEO of Eilat Port, Gideon Golber. “Only one ship has come here in recent months. The Yemenis have effectively shut off access to the port.”

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree says that its missile attack against the Israeli-occupied port of Eilat was successful, adding that Yemen also hit a US ship in the Red Sea.

Saree on Sunday announced that the Yemeni armed forces have conducted a news operation against the Israeli regime.

In a unique operation, the Yemeni armed forces targeted vital targets in Eilat with several missiles, and the missiles hit the targets successfully, he said.

Saree further stressed that another operation was carried out with the participation of the Yemeni Navy, Air Force, and Missile Forces which targeted an American ship in the Red Sea.

This joint operation was carried out with ballistic missiles and drones, and by God's grace, the missiles hit the American ship, the statement reads.

The armed forces of Yemen also emphasized the country's full right to defend itself against the aggression of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Israeli regime.

Yahya Saree also emphasized that he would not back down from his decisive position in defending the Palestinian nation against the aggression of the Israeli regime.

Yemen's naval operations against Israeli, American, and British ships or ships bound for occupied Palestinian ports will not stop until the aggression against Gaza ends, he said.

Local sources reported a massive explosion in the Israeli-occupied Eilat early on Sunday. Zionist media sources reported that alarm sirens sounded after a loud explosion was heard in Eilat.

The incident occurred just hours after the Israeli regime attacked Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Port.

Israeli war jets launched a series of airstrikes on Saturday targeting Yemen's province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea coast.

The aggression targeted an oil refinery, leading to a massive fire that can be seen kilometers away.

After the Israeli attack on Yemeni soil, the spokesperson of the Arab country's Army Yahya Saree said that Yemeni armed forces would not hesitate to retaliate the Israeli strikes on Hudaydah Port.

Speaking in reaction to the Zionist Israeli regime's airstrikes against an oil depot and electricity facilities in Hudayada city on Saturday, Saree said that, "Yemen is prepared for a long war with Israeli regime until it stops the onslaught on Gaza Strip."

MNA/6172007