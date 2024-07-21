Journalist killed after Israel attacked his home in Gaza

A report by Anadolu Agency on Sunday revealed that Journalist Moatasem Ghorab was killed in an Israeli raid targeting his home in the central Gaza Strip.

Moatasem Ghorab's martyrdom brought the total number of journalists killed since the start of the Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip to 162.

On Saturday, a Palestinian journalist, named Muhammad Jasser, was martyred as a result of a strike by the Israeli forces on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MP/