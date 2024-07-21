  1. World
22 killed in Bolivia's worst road accident

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – A head-on collision between a truck and a bus on a highway in the Bolivian Andes on Saturday resulted in 22 deaths and 16 injuries, marking the country’s deadliest road accident this year, according to police reports.

So far, 14 of the deceased have been identified, with Chile's Foreign Ministry confirming that at least one of its citizens is among the victims.

Initial reports indicated that the drivers of both vehicles were also killed in the crash. The incident occurred on the road between the Bolivian town of Patacamaya and Tambo Quemado in northern Chile, as reported by Torrico to the Unitel channel. The bus was en route to Chile along a heavily trafficked commercial and tourist route connecting the two nations.
 
According to traffic officer Nilo Torrico, the initial investigation revealed that the truck had veered into the opposite lane while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

