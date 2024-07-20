Qassam strikes Israeli army HQ from Lebanon with rockets

The Palestinian Resistance group said it targeted with rockets the command headquarters of the 300th Shomera Brigade in the western sector of Upper Galilee "in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip," Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV English website reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued operations in support of the people in Gaza and their Resistance.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced on Saturday targeting the settlement of Dafna for the first time since the beginning of the war in response to the Israeli aggression on the town of Burj al-Mlouk in southern Lebanon, which resulted in several injuries.

MNA