  1. Iran
Jul 20, 2024, 5:06 PM

Iran records 40°C difference between coolest, hottest cities

Iran records 40°C difference between coolest, hottest cities

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Meteorological Organization (IRIMO) says that there was a 40°C difference in temperature degree between the hottest and coolest cities in the south and north of the country on Friday night.

The data received from the meteorological stations of the country shows that there was a temperature difference of about 40 degrees between the coolest and the hottest regions of the country in the past 24 hours, the IRIMO said on Saturday. 

The organization said that Ardabil airport in Ardabil Province in the north of the country was reported to be the coolest region with 9°C degrees last night. 

Meanwhile, the temperature in Shush in the southwestern province of Khuzestan reached 50°C and was registered to be the hottest city in the country over the past 24 hours.

The report added that around 170 meteorological stations across the country recorded above 40°C over the past 24 hours.

KI/TSN3125036

News ID 218073

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News