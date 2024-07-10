Tibet floods, landslides strand hundreds in rainy deluge

According to CCTV, at least 472 residents and tourists were trapped outside of Chentang Township in the Shigatse region at an altitude of 8133 meters above sea level, The Daily Guardian reported.

Harsh weather is now assaulting China this summer. Northern regions are scorched by relentless extreme heat, while the south is soaked by unusually heavy rains that cause deadly floods and landslides. Human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, or climate change, power these weather patterns, with China being the world’s greatest emitter.

According to CCTV, continuous rain since Saturday has caused huge destruction to the roads of Tibet. The township area of Chentang has power and communication disrupted. Video footage from the broadcaster depicted muddy water cascading down rocky slopes as well as groups of people trying to cross damaged roads.

For the past four days of rescue efforts, 342 stranded people have been relocated to nearby urban centers. Over 130 tourists, migrant workers, and merchants are still temporarily stranded, said CCTV, adding travel by road is completely blocked, there is bad weather, and the physical conditions do not permit outbound long journeys.

Added to this, an emergency communications network has been established in the presence of the affected area, reported CCTV.

SD/PR