Riyadh hails ICJ decision to call Israeli settlements illegal

The Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement that the country welcomed the advisory decision by the International Court of Justice and stressed the illegality of Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories since 57 years ago.

The United Nations top court announced the decision on Friday concerning the 230-plus settlements that have been built in the West Bank, including East al-Quds, since the regime’s occupation of the Palestinian territory in 1967.

The court noted that the construction and existence of the structures on the territory amounted to its "de facto annexation" as well as possible "discrimination and apartheid."

