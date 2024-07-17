BRICS+ states representative joined Moscow Publishers' week

The event, aimed at promoting Russian contemporary literature on the international market, was organized by the Agency of Creative Industries (ACI), a partner of TV BRICS.

The event brought together publishers, literary agents, translators, editors, foreign law specialists, and licensing specialists from 13 countries. Moscow was represented by over 30 publishing houses from the capital.

Alongside the events of Moscow Publishers' week, the first stream of the Translation Residency "Arabic Translation Workshop" took place at the Peredelkino House of Creativity.

As part of the project, novice and experienced Russian-to-Arabic translators from Egypt spent a week working with texts by contemporary Russian authors. They also attended master classes and meetings with leading Arabist philologists, writers, and students of the Oriental Studies departments of Moscow universities. The program helped to increase the number of Russians in Arab countries, strengthen international cultural ties, and open new names in literature for foreign publishers and readers.

During four days, from July 9 to July 12, about 200 business meetings were conducted. Participants exchanged experience, discussed industry trends and copyright issues, and found partners interested in contracts.

Among the business events of Moscow Publishers' week were:

Session "New players on the market: digital platforms and ecosystems as the key elements of the modern publishing reality in Russia" together with representatives of major platforms and marketplaces. The program participants got acquainted with the key players in book services and ecosystems, the peculiarities of digital content consumption, and subscription formats.

The discussion "The Latin American publishing industries. What drives the markets in the post-COVID era?" was held with the participation of representatives of leading publishers from Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. They shared their views on how one of the largest book markets in the world is developing.

The conference "Prospective Book Market of the Greater Middle East: Myth or Reality?" is dedicated to the Arab publishing market as one of the important players in the future. Publishers from Egypt discussed the prospects of the Middle East book industry on the global stage.

Source: TV BRICS