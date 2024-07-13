FM Spox. meets Brazilian counterpart on BRICS summit sideline

While reviewing the cooperation potentials of the two countries in the fields of culture, media, and public diplomacy, the parties emphasized using opportunities to develop relations in a bilateral and BRICS format.

Joel Sampaio, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, expressed his condolences to his Iranian counterpart over the loss of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the late Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, announcing the readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of his country to boost cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the new period.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson arrived in Russia on Thursday to participate in the spokespersons of the ministries of foreign affairs of the BRICS member states summit.

In this one-day meeting, the spokespersons of the BRICS member states' diplomacy will discuss the role of the media in strengthening the international position of BRICS, the creation of a common information platform, the media coverage mechanism of the BRICS summit in October 2024.

SD/6149595