Iraqi FM, US official discuss Iran frozen assets

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized the need for a quick and fair solution to Iran's frozen assets in the coutry.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a meeting with the Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs, John Bass in Washington.

In this meeting, the two sides consulted on a number of important bilateral and regional issues.

According to the statement of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, during this meeting, Iraqi Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening US-Iraqi relations in various fields.

Fuad Hossein referred to the common desire to expand political and economic cooperation between the two countries and examined a number of basic issues, including Iran's property in Iraq.

The Iraqi diplomat also emphasized the need for a quick and fair solution to Iran's frozen assets.
 

