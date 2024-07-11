UN warns Israel’s Gaza evacuation order ‘mass suffering’

In remarks at a news conference on Wednesday, UN secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric described the level of fighting and destruction in Gaza in recent days as “truly shocking.”

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA ) warns that Israel’s instruction for people to leave Gaza City will only fuel mass suffering for Palestinian families, many of whom have been displaced again and again,” he said.

Dujarric once again reiterated the world body’s demand on the Israeli regime to “respect international humanitarian law.”

Israel has now issued three evacuation orders for Gaza City and one for the south of the Palestinian territory. Gaza City residents have now been told to move to the central district of Dayr al-Balah, which is highly overcrowded with Palestinians displaced from other areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israel, which continues to flout a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, faces international condemnation amid its barbarous campaign in Gaza.

Although the regime designated Dayr al-Balah and Zawaida as safe zones, the military continues to attack the areas.

During the past 10 days, the occupying regime has issued instructions for hundreds of thousands of people in Khan Yunis in the south, Shujaya in central Gaza and several neighborhoods of Gaza City to leave. As a result, there has been an increase in the total number of the displaced from 1.7 million in May to an estimated 1.9 million now, according to the UN.

MA/Press TV