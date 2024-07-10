Israeli warplanes target eastern, southern Lebanon

Lebanese news sources reported on Wednesday morning that an Israeli fighter jet targeted the Baraachit area in southern Lebanon.

There were also other attacks against the Janta area in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

The correspondent of Al-Mayadeen also emphasized that the Israeli regime's warplanes fired several missiles at the heights around the Al-Nabi Shayth area in eastern Lebanon.

These aerial aggressions by the Israeli forces also included the Markaba area in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October 2023, against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon. But Israel has stepped up attacks on civilian areas in Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

