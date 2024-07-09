Al-Aqsa Storm prelude to destruction of Zionist regime

The movement’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks during a ceremony marking the mourning month of Muharram in Beirut on Monday.

“The earthquake that took place in the form of al-Aqsa Storm will serve as a reason and a prelude for the enemy’s destruction,” he said.

“These acts of sacrifice and bravery will change the equation,” Qassem noted.

“These sacrifices are a prelude for [realization] of justice,” Qassem asserted, adding, “The Israeli regime will not last and injustice will be terminated.”

He, meanwhile, noted that whoever lends support to the occupying regime, whether in words or through their silence, equaled “an oppressor.”

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The brutal Israeli military onslaught has enjoyed untrammeled political, military, and intelligence support on the part of the regime’s allies, most notably the United States.

AMK/PressTV